Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Facing shots Friday

Lehtonen will be in the starter's net for Friday night's game against the Kings.

Lehtonen receives his first start after four straight from Antti Niemi and he'll look to bounce back after allowing three goals in each of his last two starts. He'll try to quell the Kings, who rank 18th in the NHL with 2.55 goals per game and will be without one of their top scorers, Tyler Toffoli (lower body).