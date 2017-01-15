Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Fares OK in relief

Lehtonen stopped 26 of 28 shots versus the Wild in relief of a struggling Antti Niemi on Saturday. The Stars ended up losing at home, 5-4.

Coach Lindy Ruff pressed his luck by starting Niemi in three straight games, but a hot Minnesota team chased him out of the net in short order -- he allowed goals on his first three shots before turning to Lehtonen, who performed reasonably well the rest of the way. The Stars have a back-to-back set of games forthcoming -- they'll be in Buffalo to face the Sabres on Monday followed by a visit to New York to play the Rangers -- so we like Lehtonen's odds of drawing into at least one of those games.