Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Gets first win in February
Lehtonen made 22 saves in a 5-2 win over Carolina on Saturday.
It was Lehtonen's first win in February. He has finally put up back-to-back strong performances, something that hasn't happened in a while. Lehtnon and Antti Niemi have both been train wrecks in the Dallas net this season, so every game is a bit of a risk. Saturday was solid, but you need to use caution with Lehtonen in most situations, just in case.
More News
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Starting in goal Saturday•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Loses third consecutive outing•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Ready for Senators•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Gives up four goals in home loss•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Starting Saturday against Chicago•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Likely starter Saturday•