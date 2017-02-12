Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Gets first win in February

Lehtonen made 22 saves in a 5-2 win over Carolina on Saturday.

It was Lehtonen's first win in February. He has finally put up back-to-back strong performances, something that hasn't happened in a while. Lehtnon and Antti Niemi have both been train wrecks in the Dallas net this season, so every game is a bit of a risk. Saturday was solid, but you need to use caution with Lehtonen in most situations, just in case.

