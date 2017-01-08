Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Gets pulled in loss to Blues

Lehtonen made 11 saves on 14 shots in 27:51 before getting pulled in favor of Antti Niemi in a loss to the Blues on Saturday.

This is the third time in 23 starts that Lehtonen was unable to finish the game due to performance. After Saturday, his season's save percentage dropped below .900, and he now owns a 2.82 GAA. The Stars goaltender situation is a mess, but in fairness to Lehtonen, he isn't far off his totals from last season. In 39 starts, he posted a .906 save percentage and 2.76 GAA but went 25-10-2 behind a much stronger offense during 2015-16.