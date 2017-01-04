Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Gets starting nod Wednesday

Lehtonen will be in goal against Montreal on Wednesday, Marc Antoine Godin of La Presse reports.

Lehtonen will make his fifth straight appearance in the cage after coming into Saturday's game in relief of Antti Niemi. The 33-year-old has gone undefeated over the last four contests while logging a .950 save percentage. Considering that Niemi has a paltry two wins in his last eight contests, Lehtonen may finally be emerging as the clear No. 1 in Dallas, but coach Lindy Ruff hasn't made any announcement about moving away from the timeshare the Stars have been using in net.