Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Gives up four goals in home loss

Lehtonen yielded four goals on 35 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss against the Blackhawks.

Lehtonen has allowed eight goals in his two outings (both losses) since the All-Star break, and he has given up three or more goals in eight of his past 13 appearances. The good news for Lehtonen and his fantasy owners is that Antti Niemi hasn't been much better when given the chance, so he has a long leash. Treat him as a low-end No. 2 fantasy backstop until he gets untracked.