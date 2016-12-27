Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Hopes to continue success against Arizona

Lehtonen was named the starting road goalie for Tuesday night's game against the Coyotes, NHL.com reports.

The Stars are 4-9-4 on the road, but Lehtonen has fared well against the Coyotes over the course of his career, winning 12 of 21 games to complement a robust .933 save mark. He'll be a dice-roll in daily formats, though the price tag cannot be too high as a netminder involved in a timeshare (with Antti Niemi) and owning a poor 2.87 GAA on the season.