Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Impresses in losing effort

Lehtonen made 33 saves on 35 shots in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Islanders.

He got scored on twice by John Tavares; that'll happen. Otherwise, the Finn shut down the Islanders, only to see Thomas Greiss deliver a perfect effort on the other side. He remains winless since beating the Avs back on Dec. 29, but Lehtonen is taking steps in the right direction -- over his last four appearances, he has a 2.32 GAA and .932 save mark. Antti Niemi has been patently awful lately, so it looks like Lehtonen will probably control the Stars' net until he (almost inevitably) stumbles again.