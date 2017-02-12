Stars' Kari Lehtonen: In goal Sunday

Lehtonen will start between the pipes Sunday against the Predators, Thomas Willis of NHL.com reports.

Lehtonen's 22-save performance and victory in Saturday's game likely placed him in position for his third straight start Sunday. Antti Niemi may return to the mix at some point this week, but Lehtonen continues to serve as the team's top netminder. He squares off against Pekka Rinne and a Predators club sitting in the middle of the pack in scoring (2.89 goals per game) at home this season.