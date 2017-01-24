Stars' Kari Lehtonen: In line to start Tuesday

Lehtonen is expected to start in goal Tuesday against Minnesota.

Lehtonen was shaky in his last start Saturday against Washington, allowing four goals on 22 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. The Finnish backstop will look to bounce back in a tough home matchup with a Wild team that is 14-5-5 on the road this season.

