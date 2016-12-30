Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Leaves game after getting run

Lehtonen stopped 13 of 14 shots against the Avs on Thursday before getting run over by Jarome Iginla. He left the game to go through concussion protocol, reports NHL.com's Mark Stepneski.

"He OK, just had to go through protocol," coach Lindy Ruff said after the game. It was an unfortunate end to a good game for Lehtonen, but it doesn't sound like he will miss any time.