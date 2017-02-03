Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Lets in four against Jets

Lehtonen was beaten four times on 29 shots in Thursday's loss to the Jets.

Every time it seems like he's picking up some momentum, the Finnish veteran turns in a clunker. This was his 16th sub-.900 save mark in 35 appearances on the year, which simply doesn't add up to a lot of fantasy value. Lehtonen's grip on the Dallas net has, however, been boosted by Antti Niemi's atrocious recent play (11 goals allowed on his last 36 shots faced), so outing this isn't likely to make much of a change in the pecking order.