Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Likely starter in first game after break
Lehtonen is likely to be the starter in Tuesday's game against Toronto, reports Mike Heika of the Dallas Morning News.
Lehtonen enters the game with a .902 save percentage. It isn't a great mark, but he's been at a .939 or above in four of his last five games, which includes three starts and a collective .927 save percentage.
More News
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Confirmed home starter Tuesday•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Notches win after coming on in relief•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Continues to struggle at home•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: In line to start Tuesday•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Blows lead, falls in overtime•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Likely to have glove full of pucks against Caps•