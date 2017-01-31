Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Likely starter in first game after break

Lehtonen is likely to be the starter in Tuesday's game against Toronto, reports Mike Heika of the Dallas Morning News.

Lehtonen enters the game with a .902 save percentage. It isn't a great mark, but he's been at a .939 or above in four of his last five games, which includes three starts and a collective .927 save percentage.

