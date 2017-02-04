Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Likely starter Saturday
Lehtonen is the Stars' likely starter Saturday against Chicago, reports NHL.com's Mark Stepneski.
Even after allowing four goals on 29 shots Thursday, Lehtonen has been the team's best netminder lately. Antti Niemi has struggled, while Lehtonen has been north of a .930 save percentage in five of his last seven appearances. Unless he lays another egg, he's the go-to guy.
