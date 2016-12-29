Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Looking to stop Avalanche

Lehtonen will be the starting goalie for Thursday night's matchup with the Avalanche.

The Stars have taken the hot-hand approach to their goalies this season, and Lehtonen seems to be the guy right now -- he's posted a .941 save percentage and 2.00 GAA over the course of two consecutive wins. The 33-year-old will look for his third in a row against a poor Colorado offense that ranks dead last in the league with 2.06 goals per game.

