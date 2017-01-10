Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Looks leaky against Kings

Lehtonen saved just 17 of 21 shots before being pulled in the third period of Monday's win over Los Angeles. He did not factor in the decision.

It's been a rough patch for Lehtonen, as the Dallas netminder has allowed 11 goals on 68 shots (.838 save percentage and 4.95 GAA) through his past three outings. The Stars have surrendered the fifth-most high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes (11.51), which isn't an ideal fantasy situation. It wouldn't be surprising to see Lehtonen give way to Antti Niemi against Anaheim on Tuesday.