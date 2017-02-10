Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Loses third consecutive outing

Lehtonen saved 24 of 26 shots during Thursday's loss to Ottawa.

One of Ottawa's three goals was scored by Jiri Hudler on his own net, so Lehtonen's stat line doesn't look as bad as his previous few outings. He allowed three goals or more in each of his previous three starts and now owns an underwhelming 11-16-6 record with a .902 save percentage. Lehtonen is nothing more than a middling No. 3 goalie for your virtual club, and he's currently a risky investment in daily contests.