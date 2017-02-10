Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Loses third consecutive outing
Lehtonen saved 24 of 26 shots during Thursday's loss to Ottawa.
One of Ottawa's three goals was scored by Jiri Hudler on his own net, so Lehtonen's stat line doesn't look as bad as his previous few outings. He allowed three goals or more in each of his previous three starts and now owns an underwhelming 11-16-6 record with a .902 save percentage. Lehtonen is nothing more than a middling No. 3 goalie for your virtual club, and he's currently a risky investment in daily contests.
More News
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Ready for Senators•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Gives up four goals in home loss•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Starting Saturday against Chicago•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Likely starter Saturday•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Lets in four against Jets•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Starting Thursday against Winnipeg•