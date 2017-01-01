Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Makes 18 saves in relief

Lehtonen stopped all 18 shots he faced in relief of Antti Niemi in a 3-1 loss against the Panthers on Saturday.

Niemi yielded three goals in the game's first 17 minutes, so Lehtonen came on to give the team a wakeup call. It worked as Dallas gave up fewer shots on net in the last two periods combined then the first stanza. Lehtonen is just 9-10-3 with a .904 save percentage, but he had a great December, going 5-3-0 with a .934 save percentage.