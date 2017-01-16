Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Makes 25 saves in loss to Sabres

Lehtonen saved just 25 of 28 shots during Monday's loss to Buffalo.

It's been a rough stretch of late, as Lehtonen is winless with 16 goals against and an .871 save percentage through his past five appearances. Dallas entered Monday's game allowing the third-most high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes in the league, though, so the team in front of him has also contributed to the poor results. If you're selective with the opponents you start Lehtonen against and can stomach the occasional underwhelming showing, he still has potential to help your fantasy club.