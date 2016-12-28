Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Makes 35 stops in win over Coyotes

Lehtonen held Arizona to two goals on 37 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 victory.

The Stars have struggled on the road, but Lehtonen loves facing the Coyotes -- he's now 13-4-4 with a 2.05 GAA and .933 save mark against them in his career. In fact, the Finn has turned in two consecutive sparkling outings, likely setting him up for another start in a friendly home matchup against the struggling Avalanche on Thursday.