Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Notches win after coming on in relief

Lehtonen allowed just one goal on 22 shots after relieving Antti Niemi at the start of the second period of Thursday's game, backstopping the Stars to a 4-3 win over Buffalo.

Lehtonen replaced Niemi after he allowed two goals on five shots in the first period, and a three-goal flurry by the Stars in the second period gave Lehtonen his 10th win of the season. Lehtonen was very good in his previous start in an overtime loss to Minnesota, but was given a break after suffering from dehydration issues at practice. However, his break didn't last very long, and the win was the first in 10 appearances. Dallas' goaltending has been unreliable all season, but Lehtonen's 2.80 GAA and .902 save percentage is much better than Niemi's, albeit only slightly, and he's starting to lock himself in as the team's No. 1 goalie. Lehtonen's worthy of starting only because the Stars offense is one of the league's most potent, and fantasy owners would be wise to have Niemi as a handcuff just in case.