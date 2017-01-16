Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Patrolling crease against Sabres

Lehtonen will tend the twine for Monday's matchup with Buffalo, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

With both netminders struggling, Lehtonen simply finishing the game in goal would be a step in the right direction. In his last five appearances, the 33-year-old has been the goalie of record just twice, going 0-1-1 with a 3.42 GAA in those outings. The Sabres are averaging just 2.29 goals per game -- 27th in the league -- so this could be a solid opportunity for Lehtonen to improve upon his recent performances.