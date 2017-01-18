Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Preserves fellow countryman's win

Lehtonen was perfect in relief of Antti Niemi against the Rangers on Tuesday, making 12 saves in a 7-6 win (which was credited to Niemi).

The Stars already had that 7-6 lead when Lehtonen came in, so he played the role of a baseball-style closer, preserving his fellow countryman's victory. For his part, Lehtonen hasn't won a game in January yet, and he's certainly had his share of disasters along the way. Both Dallas netminders have been performing poorly, so there's little reason to trust either of them for fantasy purposes.