Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Ready for Senators

Lehtonen will defend the road net from the Senators on Thursday, Dean Brown of TSN 1200 reports.

The Finnish backstop has started 31 times this season, pitching quality starts in just .484 percent of those games. Looking at his numbers through another lens, you'll see that he has posted a 'really bad start' value of eight -- RBS is defined as the number of outings for which the save percentage is below .850. Ottawa ranks 23rd in the league in home scoring at 2.50 goals per game, so he has better odds than usual of snapping a two-game losing skid.