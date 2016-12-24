Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Secures overtime win with 29 saves

Lehtonen saved 29 of 31 shots during Friday's overtime win over Los Angeles.

This was just the seventh win of the season for Lehtonen, which is a huge disappointment after he registered 25 victories last year. The 33-year-old Finn's fantasy value is capped by his timeshare with Antti Niemi, but Lehtonen also entered Friday's game with a discouraging .903 save percentage dating back to the 2014-15 campaign. There is value here, but you've got to be willing to live with some rough outings.