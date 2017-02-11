Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Starting in goal Saturday

Lehtonen led his team out for warmups Saturday in preparation for the afternoon's home tilt against the Hurricanes.

He's operating with an 11-16-6 record, 2.87 GAA and .902 save percentage this season, with the team's 29th-ranked penalty kill letting him down in a major way. Starting Lehtonen is a risky proposition, especially with so many alternatives on the 13-game slate.