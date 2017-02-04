Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Starting Saturday against Chicago

Lehtonen will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Blackhawks, NHL.com's Sean Shapiro reports.

Lehtonen struggled in his last start, surrendering four goals on 29 shots en route to a 4-3 loss to the Jets on Thursday. The Finnish netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his 12th win of the campaign in a matchup with a Blackhawks squad that's only averaging 2.33 goals per game on the road this season, 21st in the NHL.