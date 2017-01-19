Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Starting Thursday against Islanders

Lehtonen will start between the pipes in Thursday's road game against the Islanders, Mike Heika of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Lehtonen hasn't played well in the month of January, posting an 0-2-1 record with a 3.73 GAA and .882 save percentage over six appearances. The veteran backstop will look to get back on track in a tough road matchup with an Islanders team that's averaging 2.83 goals per game this season, eighth in the NHL.