Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Starting Thursday against Islanders
Lehtonen will start between the pipes in Thursday's road game against the Islanders, Mike Heika of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Lehtonen hasn't played well in the month of January, posting an 0-2-1 record with a 3.73 GAA and .882 save percentage over six appearances. The veteran backstop will look to get back on track in a tough road matchup with an Islanders team that's averaging 2.83 goals per game this season, eighth in the NHL.
More News
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Preserves fellow countryman's win•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Makes 25 saves in loss to Sabres•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Will start Monday•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Patrolling crease against Sabres•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Fares OK in relief•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Looks leaky against Kings•