Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Starting Thursday against Winnipeg

Lehtonen will guard the goal in Thursday's home game against the Jets, NHL.com's Sean Shapiro reports.

Lehtonen has been on a roll lately, posting a 2-0-1 record with a 2.19 GAA and .939 save percentage over his last three appearances. The Finnish backstop will look to pick up a third consecutive win in a home matchup with a Jets club that's averaging 2.64 goals per game on the road this season, 11th in the NHL.