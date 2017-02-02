Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Starting Thursday against Winnipeg
Lehtonen will guard the goal in Thursday's home game against the Jets, NHL.com's Sean Shapiro reports.
Lehtonen has been on a roll lately, posting a 2-0-1 record with a 2.19 GAA and .939 save percentage over his last three appearances. The Finnish backstop will look to pick up a third consecutive win in a home matchup with a Jets club that's averaging 2.64 goals per game on the road this season, 11th in the NHL.
More News
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Confirmed home starter Tuesday•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Likely starter in first game after break•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Notches win after coming on in relief•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Continues to struggle at home•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: In line to start Tuesday•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Blows lead, falls in overtime•