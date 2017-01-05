Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Underwhelms against Habs

Lehtonen saved just 29 of 33 shots during Wednesday's loss to Dallas.

The defeat snapped a nice four-game run from the 33-year-old netminder as Lehtonen posted a .950 save percentage, 1.46 GAA and three wins over his previous four appearances (three starts). Backstopping a high-event team has been a tough task for both Dallas netminders the past two seasons, and neither Lehtonen nor Antti Niemi are very reliable fantasy assets. With that said, if you can stomach the odd rough start and Lehtonen's weak ratios, he should begin to collect more wins as Dallas gets healthier.