Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Will serve as backup goaltender

With Tuesday's buyout of Antti Niemi, it's now clear that Lehtonen will be the Stars' backup goaltender this season.

The Stars had a problem in net with three goaltenders on one-way contracts. Lehtonen seemed like the obvious choice to be the backup behind Ben Bishop, but it wasn't clear how things would shake out. With the buyout of Niemi, it's clear Lehtonen won't be shipped out or sharing backup duties. Nonetheless, the 33-year-old posted a .902 save percentage through 59 games last year, so his fantasy value isn't high.

