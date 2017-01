Lehtonen will be in the crease for Monday's tilt in Buffalo, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio reports.

The 33-year-old has been struggling in the new year, with an .865 save percentage and 4.15 GAA in four games. Thankfully for him, the Sabres rank in the bottom ten in the league in both shots per game, 29.2, and goals per game, 2.29, so he will face a struggling team, and will have a good opportunity to break out of his own struggles.