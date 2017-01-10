Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Will start Monday

Lehtonen led his team onto the ice for pregame warmups against the Kings on Monday, indicating he'll be between the pipes for the contest, Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period reports.

The Finnish netminder was a disaster in his last two outings, giving up seven goals on 47 shots in a pair of losses to the Blues and Canadiens. As such, he's stuck on nine wins to go with below average ratios (.900 save percentage, 2.82 GAA) this year, and has rarely inspired confidence while manning the blue paint. Lehtonen will face a Kings squad that's emerged victorious in three of its last four games, but currently sits fifth in the Pacific Division with 44 points.