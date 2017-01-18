Korpikoski picked up two assists and went plus-2 over 11:36 of ice time in Tuesday's 7-6 road victory against the Rangers.

The Finnish winger's turned out six points and a plus-6 rating over his last seven games despite only clearing 14 minutes once in that span. That's not to say that most fantasy owners should be all that interested by what Korpikoski is doing, but it is worth noting that the one-time Ranger is seeing a bit of an age-30 renaissance. With 15 points, 79 shots and a plus-7 rating through 45 games, he's roundly outperforming his production in all three categories from last season. In fact, Korpikoski hasn't finished with a positive rating since 2011-12.