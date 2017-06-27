Stars' Marc Methot: Dealt to Dallas
Methot was traded by Vegas to the Stars on Monday in exchange for goaltender Dylan Ferguson and a second-round draft pick in 2020.
The former Senator was a Golden Knight for less than a week, as he's now taking his talents down to Texas to provide a stabilizing presence to the Stars' blue line. It's a bitter pill to swallow for Sens fans after Methot capably served as superstar Erik Karlsson's linemate for the better part of five years, but such is life when it comes to the expansion draft. Ferguson was recently selected 194th overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
