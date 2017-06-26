Stars' Mark McNeill: Signs one-year extension with Stars
McNeill signed a one-year, two-way contract Monday with the Stars.
McNeill appeared in just one game for Dallas last season, as he spent majority of the 2016-17 campaign in the AHL. In 79 AHL contests, he recorded a total of 39 points. McNeill could potentially see a larger role in the NHL this coming season, but he'll likely end up floating back and forth between the two leagues regardless with the signing of the two-way deal.
