Hanzal signed a three-year, $14.25 million contract with the Stars on Saturday, TSN reports.

The Wild pried Hanzal away from the Coyotes ahead of the 2017 trade deadline, and he proceeded to post 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 20 games; while that's certainly a small sample size, it counted as a modest bump in production compared to the near half-point-per game pace he recorded in 10 years with the 'Yotes. Still, acquiring the pivot as a rental player wasn't enough, as Minnesota lost in the conference quarterfinals of the playoffs for the second consecutive season. The Stars were strong down the middle even before this move, but as speculated by Mike Heika of the Dallas Morning News, brining on Hanzal could result in head coach Ken Hitchcock shifting Jason Spezza over to the right wing. For now, we're viewing the Hanzal transaction as a linear move in terms of fantasy value, and staying healthy -- he's never played all 82 games of a given campaign -- just might remain the biggest influence on his fantasy stock entering the 2017-18 campaign.