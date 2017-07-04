Janmark (knee) should be ready to go for the 2017-18 season according to general manager Jim Nill.

Janmark impressed during his rookie campaign as he posted 15 goals and 14 helpers in 73 contests. A knee injury ended up costing the center the entirety of the 2016-17 season, but that didn't stop the team from signing him to a one-year extension back in April. If he can prove he is back to 100 percent, the Swede should be able to secure regular minutes under new head coach Ken Hitchcock.

