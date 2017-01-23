Stars' Mattias Janmark: Resumes skating
Janmark has resumed skating on his own, reports NHL.com's Sean Shapiro.
There's still no timetable for his return, but he has a locker stall again and is making progress. However, even in the best-case scenario, he's still expected to miss at least another month.
More News
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: Back on IR•
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: No longer showing on IR•
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: Will start season on injured reserve•
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: Knee surgery on tap, out 5-6 months•
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: Leaves practice on crutches•
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: Out for Thursday practice•