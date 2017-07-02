McKenna became property of the Stars on Saturday after the goalie signed a one-year, $650,000 contract, TSN reports.

Here we have a 34-year-old with just 22 NHL games under his belt, and none since the 2014-15 campaign with Arizona. Most of his career has been spent toiling in the minor leagues. Needless to say, there's nothing to be excited about with McKenna when it comes to fantasy hockey.

