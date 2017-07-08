Heiskanen signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Stars on Saturday.

The positive news just keeps pouring in for the Stars' third overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Heiskanen projects to be a low-maintenance fantasy defenseman in due time, as he's lauded for his hockey smarts and versatility from the back line. According to the official team report announcing his signing, the Finn dropped 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in seven games en route to the silver medal at the 2017 U-18 World Championship.