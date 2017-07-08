Heiskanen signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Stars on Saturday.
The positive news just keeps pouring in for the Stars' third overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Heiskanen projects to be a low-maintenance fantasy defenseman in due time, as he's lauded for his hockey smarts and versatility from the back line. According to the official team report announcing his signing, the Finn dropped 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in seven games en route to the silver medal at the 2017 U-18 World Championship.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...