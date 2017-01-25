Eaves scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss against the Wild.

Eaves has lit the lamp in back-to-back games and three of the past four outings. The 32-year-old is enjoying a career year with 18 goals and 30 points, and he is on pace to shatter his previous highs of 20 goals (2005-06) and 32 points (2006-07). While his plus-minus can be a deterrent, Eaves is a solid fantasy option.