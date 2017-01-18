Eaves made the most of his modest 13:51 of ice time Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, scoring a power-play goal and adding two assists in a 7-6 win over the Rangers.

His goal tied the game at 1-1 and launched the Stars' offense into high gear, as they went on to take 3-1 and then 7-3 leads that they barely held onto. With 16 goals now, Eaves is sitting on his highest total since he scored 20 as a rookie way back in 2005-06, and his continued role on the man advantage suggests they'll keep on coming in a steady trickle.