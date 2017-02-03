Eaves notched a goal on five shots, an assist and a plus-1 rating in Thursday's 4-3 loss against Winnipeg.

We've been waiting for Eaves to come crashing down in what's been a stunning breakout season, but aside from a 16-game skid you can cherry pick that saw him record just four points and a minus-5 rating, he's actually been stunningly consistent. The veteran winger has four goals and five helpers in the last seven games, so he continues to reward fantasy owners who believed in him enough to snatch him off the wire.