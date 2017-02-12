Stars' Patrick Eaves: Sets new career mark in goals and points
Eaves scored two goals Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.
The goals were numbers 20 and 21, which sets a new career mark. Ditto points with 35. Eaves has always been injury prone, but this year, he has managed to play in 55 of the Stars 56 games by sitting out practices and morning skates. He's rolling alongside Jamie Benn at even strength and absolutely shredding with the man advantage. Why isn't he on your roster?
More News
-
Stars' Patrick Eaves: Refuses to go cold•
-
Stars' Patrick Eaves: Etches name on scoresheet again•
-
Stars' Patrick Eaves: Helps bury Rangers with three points•
-
Stars' Patrick Eaves: Snaps four-game point drought•
-
Stars' Patrick Eaves: On five-game goal streak•
-
Stars' Patrick Eaves: Scores in fourth straight game•