Eaves scored two goals Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

The goals were numbers 20 and 21, which sets a new career mark. Ditto points with 35. Eaves has always been injury prone, but this year, he has managed to play in 55 of the Stars 56 games by sitting out practices and morning skates. He's rolling alongside Jamie Benn at even strength and absolutely shredding with the man advantage. Why isn't he on your roster?