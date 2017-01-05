Stars' Patrick Sharp: Leaves mark in loss to Habs

Sharp registered a first-period assist and four shots on net with a five-minute major for fighting and a plus-2 rating during Wednesday's loss to Montreal.

The veteran winger has been limited to just 13 games this season, and his one goal and three points are hardly noticeable fantasy numbers. While Sharp has endured a difficult start and is in the midst of his age-35 campaign, his high shot volume (3.35 shots per game over the past four years) and significant offensive role with Dallas will help him maintain value in the majority of seasonal leagues. Plus, he's currently receiving top-line minutes with Jamie Benn (foot) out.