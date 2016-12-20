Stars' Patrick Sharp: Not ready to return Tuesday

Sharp (concussion) will not return Tuesday against the Blues, though he is making progress, the Dallas Morning News reports.

Sharp has missed the past eight games and remains on injured reserve. Even when healthy, the veteran winger has had a rough go of it this campaign, producing a minus-7 rating with only two points and a 4.0 shooting percentage through 11 contests. If your fantasy league doesn't have an IR spot, it may be time to consider dropping him for a surging player on the waiver wire.

