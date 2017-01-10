Stars' Patrick Sharp: Notches three points against Los Angeles

Sharp scored an empty-net goal, recorded two assists and registered four shots on net with a plus-2 rating during Monday's win over the Kings.

Limited to just 15 games this season, Sharp has been a fantasy afterthought. However, the veteran's big night Monday is an encouraging breakout, and his offensive track record makes him a must-own asset in almost all fantasy settings. After all, Sharp averaged 3.4 shots per game and posted a 19th-ranked 2.61 points per 60 minutes among all skaters with at least 4,000 minutes over the previous three years.