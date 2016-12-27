Stars' Patrick Sharp: Remains without timetable

Sharp (concussion) is without a clear timetable to return to action, effectively ruling him out against the Coyotes on Tuesday.

Tuesday's matchup will mark Sharp's 11th missed game since sustaining this concussion. Even when he's been healthy, the winger's production has fallen off dramatically -- a mere two points in 11 outings. It has been a tough season for the 35-year-old, who will be a free agent in the offseason and may struggle to find a landing spot due to his injury woes.