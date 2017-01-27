Stars' Patrick Sharp: Scores two goals, leads Stars to victory

Sharp scored his fifth and sixth goals of the season in a 4-3 win against Buffalo on Thursday.

It's been a tough season for Sharp with just 24 appearances due to injuries, but he's been very effective upon his return, scoring five goals and four assists in 13 games. Even though he's no longer one of the league's premier snipers, he still plays an important scoring depth role for the Stars. The good news about Sharp is that he has looked very dangerous of late with four goals in his past five games and continues to shoot the puck a lot, but the 35-year-old can be a feast-or-famine fantasy player.